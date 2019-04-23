Pet of the Week: Allie

Meet Allie, the pet of the week for Thursday, April 17, 2019.

Allie is a 10-month-old pup. She came in as a stray along with a male who has a skin condition.

She is a lively girl. She loves people and loves to go for walks. She definitely needs some training because she likes to jump up on people, but she does it out of affection and play. She would probably do well in an active family home, where she can run around and play.

ID: A1850253

West Valley Center

20655 Plummer Street

Chatsworth, CA 91311

(818) 756-9325 (center)