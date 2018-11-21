Pet of the Week: Blue - NBC Southern California
Pet of the Week: Blue

    Jonathan Lloyd/KNBC-TV
    This is Blue, a 1-year-old pit bull mix who is looking for a home.

     

    Find someone who looks at you like Blue -- or just find Blue. He's a 1-year-old pit bull mix who has been waiting for his best friends at the Agoura Animal Care Center.

     

    • ID: A5219092
    • Phone: (818) 483-4228

     

    Blue was turned in by his previous owner and immediately stole the hearts of volunteers and staff members. He's engaging and just loves to be around humans, especially humans with treats. Give Blue a "sit" and "paw" command and he knows exactly how to please.

    Blue has an enlarged heart, which means he fatigues quickly, but he's fine with short and leisurely walks. He would do well with a family looking for a medium-energy dog who likes to cuddle. 

    Blue is housebroken, walks well on a leash and is always up for a car ride.

