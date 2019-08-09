Looking for a Fur-Ever Friend? This German Shepherd Chow Chow Mix Loves Playtime - NBC Southern California
Looking for a Fur-Ever Friend? This German Shepherd Chow Chow Mix Loves Playtime

    From Abandoned to Adopted
    Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A
    The shelter staff says Gypsy, a German shepherd chow chow mix, thinks that she is a lap dog.

    Gypsy, a German shepherd chow chow mix, is looking for a fur-ever home.

    She's been available since June 20 at the Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A. since June 20. 

    The shelter staff says Gypsy is a friendly dog and she loves playtime. She doesn't fully know commands yet, but she always comes when you call her. 

    As you can see in the photo above, the staff says they think Gypsy thinks she is a lap dog because she loves to love on people. 

    Interested in adopting Gypsy? Here's more information. 

    ID: I1315243

    Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A. 
    500 Humane Way 
    Pomona, CA 91766
    (909) 623-9777 

