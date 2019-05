Blackie is a 4-year-old, spayed female mixed breed dog. She was an owner surrender from another shelter because the owner had too many dogs. She's a sweet dog and likes to be pet.

She walks pretty well on the leash but would probably benefit from some more training. She's a very happy and lively dog, but not too hyper. She likes people and is looking for a forever home.

ID: A1830489

West Valley Center

20655 Plummer Street

Chatsworth, CA 91311

(818) 756-9325 (center)