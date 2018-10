Meet Bolo, the pet of the week for Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018.

Bolo is a 1-year-old male poodle mix. He came in as a stray and is a bundle of love and kisses. He gets along well with all his kennel mates and loves to go for walks. He loves people and just wants to be in your arms and give you kisses. He's young and has lots of energy.



ID: A1815942

West Valley Center

20655 Plummer Street

Chatsworth, CA 91311

818-756-9325 (center)