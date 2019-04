Meet Bonnie, the pet of the week for Thursday, April 11, 2019

"Bonnie" is a 6-year-old spayed female cat. She was brought into the shelter about a month ago from a hoarding case.

She's a little shy at first but has lots of potential. Bonnie likes to be cuddled and and pet. She would probably do best in a home without small children.



ID: A1841678

West Valley Center

20655 Plummer Street

Chatsworth, CA 91311

(818) 756-9325 (center)