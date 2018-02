Brody is the pet of the week for Thursday Feb. 1, 2018.

ID: A1749506

Look at that face on this super sweet 5-year-old Chihuahua mix who came into the shelter about a month ago. Unfortunately, nobody claimed Brody. He gets along with other dogs and walks on the leash. He just loves being around people.

West Valley Center

20655 Plummer Street

Chatsworth, CA 91311

(818) 756-9325 (center)