Meet Butter, the pet of the week for Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018.

Butter is a 5-month-old male mixed breed puppy. He's a total sweetheart and very playful. He gets along well with his two kennel mates and loves to lay in your arms and give kisses. As with all puppies, he will need training.

ID: A1830455

West Valley Center

20655 Plummer Street

Chatsworth, CA 91311

(818) 756-9325 (center)