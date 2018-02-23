Pet of the Week: Canela - NBC Southern California
Clear the Shelters

Finding Forever Homes Across the Country

Pet of the Week: Canela

Published 5 hours ago

    Canela is the pet of the week for Thursday Feb. 22, 2018.

    ID: A1750427

    Canela is a 6-year-old Labrador mix -- a very sweet dog and a shelter favorite who walks well on a leash and doesn't react to the dogs barking in the kennel. She loves to be pet and will come to the front of the kennel for attention. She's not too hyper and not too lazy. She would do well in a somewhat active home with some love to give. Canela has been at the shelter for about six weeks. 

    West Valley Center
    20655 Plummer Street
    Chatsworth, CA 91311
    (818) 756-9325 (center)

