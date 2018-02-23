Pet of the Week: Canela

Canela is the pet of the week for Thursday Feb. 22, 2018.

ID: A1750427

Canela is a 6-year-old Labrador mix -- a very sweet dog and a shelter favorite who walks well on a leash and doesn't react to the dogs barking in the kennel. She loves to be pet and will come to the front of the kennel for attention. She's not too hyper and not too lazy. She would do well in a somewhat active home with some love to give. Canela has been at the shelter for about six weeks.

West Valley Center

20655 Plummer Street

Chatsworth, CA 91311

(818) 756-9325 (center)