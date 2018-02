Sassy is the pet of the week for Thursday Feb. 15, 2018.

Sassy is the pet of the week for Thursday Feb. 15, 2018.

ID: A1757135

She's an 8-year old spayed female with beautiful black fur and a sweet, lovable personality. Sassy loves being scratched under her chin. She's a very talkative cat who would make a great addition to any family.

West Valley Center

20655 Plummer Street

Chatsworth, CA 91311

(818) 756-9325 (center)