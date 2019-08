Cinnamon is a 5-year-old chihuahua looking for a forever home. Alysha Del Valle reports for Today in LA on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. (Published 2 hours ago)

Cinnamon Is Up for Adoption

Cinnamon, a 5-year-old chihuahua mix, pranced her way into our green room and our hearts.

This spunky pup is a favorite at the San Bernardino County -- Devore Shelter too, because she's sweet, friendly and good with other dogs.

She likes to cuddle and sit on your lap, but she also loves to run around and play with toys.

Interested in adopting Cinnamon? Click here.

ID: A721455

San Bernardino County -- Devore Shelter

19777 Shelter Way

San Bernardino, CA 92407

(909) 386-9820 (center)