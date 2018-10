Clary is the pet of the week for Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018.

Meet Clary, the pet of the week for Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018.

Clary is a 6-month-old Chihuahua mix who is available for adoption. She's a friendly puppy who will brighten up your world with her sunny personality. Clary will make a great addition to any family.

ID: A5229888

Baldwin Park Animal Care Center

4275 Elton St.

Baldwin Park, CA 91706