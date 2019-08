This is Rocket. He's a 2-year-old Rottweiler mix waiting at the Inland Valley Humane Society & SPCA in Pomona for a home.

Look at that smiling happy face.

This is Rocket. He's a 2-year-old Rottweiler mix with a sweet and gentle disposition to match his kind face. And, that crinkled ear just adds to his appeal.

Rocket knows how to sit very well and loves playing with his toys. He'd love to find a loving home and someone to play with him.

ID: I1315201

Inland Valley Humane Society & SPCA

500 Humane Way, Pomona, 91766

Phone 1: 909-623-9777

Phone 2: 909-623-0432