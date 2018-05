Walnut is the pet of the week for Thursday May 2, 2018.

ID: A1767591

This 5-month-old male terrier mix can be a little shy at first, but he warms up quickly and loves to be cuddled. He's a young dog with many years of love and compansionship to give. He just needs a family that will help train him.

West Valley Center

20655 Plummer Street

Chatsworth, CA 91311

(818) 756-9325 (center)