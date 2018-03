Trevor is the pet of the week for Thursday March 15, 2018.

ID: A1762813

This adorable 2-year-old miniature Pinscher/Dachshund came to the shelter as a stray. He is a little shy at first, but warms up to you. Trevor gets along well with his kennel mates. If you're looking to find a friend forever who likes to be held and cuddled, you can meet Trevor at the West Valley Animal Shelter.

West Valley Center

20655 Plummer Street

Chatsworth, CA 91311

(818) 756-9325 (center)