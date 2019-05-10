Pet of the Week: Fluffy

Fluffy is a 2-year-old neutered male cat. He's been at the West Valley Animal Shelter about 2 months. He was really scared at first, but now he is doing much better.

He's in the West Valley Animal Shelter’s community cat room and has gotten along well with another cat. When he is by himself, the staff says all he wants to do is rub all over you or his scratching post while purring up a storm. He likes to be pet and just wants love.

Fluffy would do well in a home by himself or with other cats.

ID: A1842922

West Valley Center

20655 Plummer Street

Chatsworth, CA 91311

(818) 756-9325 (center)