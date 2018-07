Herbie is the pet of the week for Thursday July 5, 2018.

ID: A1782933

This 2-year-old neutered male black cat has stunning amber colored eyes. He's a playful, personable cat who will roll over on his back for attention. He's not too hyper, not too mellow -- just right for someone to show him love.

West Valley Center

20655 Plummer Street

Chatsworth, CA 91311

(818) 756-9325 (center)