Meet Jax, the pet of the week for Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018.

Jax is a 4-month-old Jack Russell/Chihuahua mix. He is a bundle of energy. If you have an active lifestyle and want a puppy with lots of energy, then Jax is the dog for you. He gets along well with his kennel mates and walks pretty well on a leash. He'll require additional training, but he will be worth it.



ID: A1818942

West Valley Center

20655 Plummer Street

Chatsworth, CA 91311

(818) 756-9325 (center)