Kringle is the pet of the week for Thursday, Jan. 17, 2018.

Meet Kringle, the pet of the week for Thursday, Jan. 17, 2018.

Kringle is a 12-year-old neutered male. He's a sweet older dog who just wants to cuddle in your arms. His teeth aren't the greatest and he has arthritis, but that's normal with his age. Kringle is a calm and quiet dog who just needs love and a lap to sit on.

ID: A1831928

West Valley Center

20655 Plummer Street

Chatsworth, CA 91311

(818) 756-9325 (center)