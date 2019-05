Mia is a 10-year-old, spayed female dog. She is the sweetest little thing. She came into the shelter with another little dog. The other dog has since been adopted, but Mia is still looking for her fur-ever home.

She gets along great with other little dogs and loves people. She walks well on the leash, but prefers being in your lap so she can cuddle and give kisses. She also gets along with children.

ID: A1069501

West Valley Center

20655 Plummer Street

Chatsworth, CA 91311

(818) 756-9325 (center)