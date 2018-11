Missy is the pet of the week for Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018.

Meet Missy, the pet of the week for Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018.

Sporting a mixture of light and dark-brown hair, Missy is a 3 year old Maine Coon mix. Her owner had to give her up due to her landlord.

Missy is a sweet cat that does not need much maintenance. She is welcoming toward other cats and people and purrs when you pet her. Missy is an easy-going cat, and a great addition to any home.

ID: A1818220

West Valley Center

20655 Plummer Street

Chatsworth, CA 91311

(818) 756-9325 (center)