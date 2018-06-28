Pet of the Week: Mister

Mister is a senior pup that doesn't let his blindness get in the way of his activity, and ability to love. He is our Pet of the Week Thursday, June 28, 2018. His animal ID is A4857481 at the Agoura Animal Care Center. Call the volunteer line at (818) 483-4228 for more information on Mister.

Mister is is an 11-year-old male terrier mix who was turned into the Agoura Animal Care Center in May when his family moved and was not able to take him with them. Now he is waiting for his special someone to welcome him into their home.

Photo credit: Shanna Mendiola

Mister is blind but has great hearing. And don't worry about the carpets - he is housebroken and is very smart. Mister is playful and likes to "talk" to other dogs. He participated in the center's play groups and had a great time playing with other small dogs. Mister is good in the car, loves to walk and loves a good lap to sit on. He is very sweet, loves squeaky toys and is the perfect size for a house, condo or apartment.

Photo credit: Agoura Animal Care Center

His blindness does not limit his activity. He is able to navigate his environment very well once he got acquainted with where everything is. And even though he is a senior pup, he is active and has many more years of love to give.

For more information about Mister, (ID# A4857481), please call the Agoura Animal Care Center volunteer line at (818) 483-4228.

ID: A4857481

Agoura Animal Care Center

29525 Agoura Rd., Agoura Hills, CA 91301

(818) 483-4228



