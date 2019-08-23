Meet Mooky, a 10-Pound Chihuahua Looking for Her Fur-ever Home - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x
Clear the Shelters

Clear the Shelters

Finding Forever Homes Across the Country

Meet Mooky, a 10-Pound Chihuahua Looking for Her Fur-ever Home

Published 14 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    USDA: Washing Raw Chicken Puts You at Risk for Illness
    Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA
    Mooky the chihuahua is available for adoption at the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA.

    This 10-pound chihuahua could lose a few pounds, but she's got a lot of love to give. 

    Mooky is a very sweet, pudgy little diva. Her temperament is sweet and engaging. She loves cuddles and belly rubs.

    It would be great if she found a companion who is willing to help her lose some weight and manage a healthy diet, the shelter says. She's a charmer and super photogenic.

    Interested in adopting Mooky? For more information about Mooky, call: Pasadena Humane Society and SPCA at 626-792-7151 or search ID #A481713 here

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices