Mooky the chihuahua is available for adoption at the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA.

This 10-pound chihuahua could lose a few pounds, but she's got a lot of love to give.

Mooky is a very sweet, pudgy little diva. Her temperament is sweet and engaging. She loves cuddles and belly rubs.

It would be great if she found a companion who is willing to help her lose some weight and manage a healthy diet, the shelter says. She's a charmer and super photogenic.

Interested in adopting Mooky? For more information about Mooky, call: Pasadena Humane Society and SPCA at 626-792-7151 or search ID #A481713 here.