Paige is the pet of the week for Thursday Jan. 25, 2018.

This 3-year-old spayed Chihuahua came into the shelter as a stray. Paige is a sweet little girl, weighing only 5 1/2 pounds -- a perferct lap dog who gets along well with other dogs and would make a great friend for any family.

ID: A1753244

West Valley Center

20655 Plummer Street

Chatsworth, CA 91311

(818) 756-9325 (center)