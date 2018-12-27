Pet of the Week: Paula - NBC Southern California
Finding Forever Homes Across the Country

Pet of the Week: Paula

Published 2 hours ago

    County of Los Angeles - Department of Animal Care and Control
    Paula is the pet of the week for Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018.

    Meet Paula, the pet of the week for Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018.

    Paula is an 8-year-old spayed gray pit bull mix available for adoption at the Downey Care Center. She is very attentive to people and likes to play with other dogs. She would do well in a home with other large dogs and children 8-years-old and up. 

    Paula has a medium energy level and would benefit from continued basic manners training. 

    ID: A5225680

    County of Los Angeles

    Department of Animal Care and Control

    5898 Cherry Ave. 

    Long Beach, CA 90805 

    562-728-4882 

