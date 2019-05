Meet Q-Tip, the pet of the week for Thursday, May 2, 2019.

Q-Tip is a 6-year-old male, white mixed breed. He came in a stray on April 25 so he’s a little shy and nervous. He shakes when he's out of the kennel.

He walks well on a leash and likes to be picked up. Q-Tip would probably do best in a quiet home where he feels safe and secure.

ID: A1853696

West Valley Center

20655 Plummer Street

Chatsworth, CA 91311

(818) 756-9325 (center)