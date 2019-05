Quinsy is a 5-year-old spayed female cat. She came into the shelter as a stray with another cat that has since been adopted. She's very sweet and loves to be pet.

She purrs up a storm when you pet her on the head and under her chin, and she likes to be picked up and held. Quinsy is very quiet and has a calm demeanor.

ID: A1860016

West Valley Center

20655 Plummer Street

Chatsworth, CA 91311

(818) 756-9325 (center)