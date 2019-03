Meet Reggie, the pet of the week for Thursday, March 28, 2019.

County of Los Angeles - Department of Animal Care and Control

County of Los Angeles - Department of Animal Care and Control

Reggie is a 2-year-old black and brown male terrier mix. He weighs 16 and a half pounds.

He is neutered and currently staying at Palmdale Animal Care Center.

ID: A5264255

Palmdale Animal Care Center

38550 Sierra Highway

Palmdale, CA 93550

(661) 575-2888 (center)