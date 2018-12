Rosie is the pet of the week for Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018.

Rosie is a 3-year-old spayed female cat. She was fostered out for a bit, but now she's up for adoption at West Valley Animal Shelter in Chatsworth.

Her foster mom says she's a little shy at first, but warms up quickly. She's also friendly with small dogs once she gets used to them. Rosie purrs instantly when you start to pet her.

ID: A1820422

West Valley Center

20655 Plummer Street

Chatsworth, CA 91311

(818) 756-9325 (center)