Meet Roxy, the pet of the week for Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.

She's a sweet dog who gets along great with her kennel mates. She's still a puppy and will need some training. She has a lot of energy but will calm down when she is in your lap. Roxy would make a great addition to a family that is willing to put in the time to train and love her forever.

ID: A1825044

West Valley Center

20655 Plummer Street

Chatsworth, CA 91311

(818) 756-9325 (center)