Pet of the Week: Ruffles

Published 11 minutes ago

    Ruffles is our Pet of the Week Thursday, April 12, 2018.

    ID: A1769134

    Ruffles is a 2-year-old female. She's a Maltese/Poodle mix. She is super sweet and loves to be with people and go for walks. She gets along with her other little kennel mates. She's a happy little girl that loves to give kisses. She would make a great addition to any family.

    Ruffles will be available for adoption on 4/13/18 at 8 a.m. at the West Valley Animal Shelter.

    West Valley Center

    20655 Plummer Street
    Chatsworth, CA 91311
    (818) 756-9325 (center)

