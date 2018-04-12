Pet of the Week: Ruffles

Ruffles is our Pet of the Week Thursday, April 12, 2018. Her ID: A1769134. Ruffles is a 2-year-old female. She's a Maltese/Poodle mix. She's available for adoption on 4/13/18 at 8 am at the West Valley Animal Shelter.

ID: A1769134

Ruffles is a 2-year-old female. She's a Maltese/Poodle mix. She is super sweet and loves to be with people and go for walks. She gets along with her other little kennel mates. She's a happy little girl that loves to give kisses. She would make a great addition to any family.

Ruffles will be available for adoption on 4/13/18 at 8 a.m. at the West Valley Animal Shelter.

West Valley Center

20655 Plummer Street

Chatsworth, CA 91311

(818) 756-9325 (center)

