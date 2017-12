Sammy is the pet of the week for Thursday Dec. 14, 2017.

Sammy is the pet of the week for Thursday Dec. 14, 2017.

ID: A1745201



This lively 4-year-old neutered Chihuahua mix came in to the shelter as a stray. Sammy is happy to be held and would be a loving addition to any family.

West Valley Center

20655 Plummer Street

Chatsworth, CA 91311

(818) 756-9325 (center)