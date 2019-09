Ziggy is the pet of the week for Sept. 13, 2019.

Ziggy might be a little shy at first, but give this young dog a few minutes -- that's all it takes for him to become your best friend.

Once he gets comfortable, this black smooth-coat Chihuahua is a real love who makes a great lap dog.

ID: A722226

Ziggy is currently with San Bernardino County Animal Care and Control.

Phone: 909-387-9156