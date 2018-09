Meet Slyvie, the pet of the week for Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.

Sweet Slyvie is a 10-year-old female Chihuahua mother mix. She's well prepared and ready for many weekends of Netflix binges with her new family. She also enjoys the company of other small dogs. Slyvie is a calm, cool little lady who has it all except a family to call her own.

Los Angeles County Animal Shelter

11258 Garfield Ave.

Downey, CA 90242

562-940-6898