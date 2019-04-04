Pet of the Week: Stacey

Meet Stacey, the pet of the week for Thursday, April 4, 2019.

Stacey is a 1 1/2 year old spayed female cat. She was turned in by her owner because they had too many animals and their new baby was allergic. She currently lives in the shelter’s community cat room with another cat and coexists well with the other feline.

She's a little shy at first, but once you coax her, she's super sweet. She loves to be pet and purrs. However, she just doesn't like to be picked up. Stacey would do well in a home as the only cat or as a companion cat.

ID: A1837038

West Valley Center

20655 Plummer Street

Chatsworth, CA 91311

(818) 756-9325 (center)