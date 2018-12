Tawny is the pet of the week for Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.

Tawny is a 9-month-old, female mixed breed puppy who came into West Valley Animal Shelter as a stray. She's a little shy and needs some training on the leash.

She gets along well with her three kennel mates and likes to be held. She just needs a lot of TLC and some patience to bring out the sweet personality we know is waiting to shine.

ID: A1828649

West Valley Center

20655 Plummer Street

Chatsworth, CA 91311

(818) 756-9325 (center)

