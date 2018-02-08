Pets of the Week: Junior and Tigger - NBC Southern California
Pets of the Week: Junior and Tigger

Published at 1:36 PM PST on Feb 8, 2018

    Meet Junior and Tigger, our Clear the Shelters pets of the week for Thursday Feb. 8, 2018.

    They are a bonded pair who came to the shelter about a month ago, but were never claimed by an owner.

    Junior's ID: A1472343

    Tigger's ID: A1472347

    Junior is a terrier mix, about 10 years old. Tigger is a 9-year-old Australian cattle dog mix. Together, they are a bundle of sweetness. They're both active dogs who love to go for walks together. They just need someone to tag along with them on their adventures. 

    West Valley Center
    20655 Plummer Street
    Chatsworth, CA 91311
    (818) 756-9325 (center)

