Pets of the Week: Junior and Tigger

Meet Junior and Tigger, our Clear the Shelters pets of the week for Thursday Feb. 8, 2018. They are a bonded pair who came to the shelter about a month ago, but were never claimed by an owner.

Junior's ID: A1472343

Tigger's ID: A1472347

Junior is a terrier mix, about 10 years old. Tigger is a 9-year-old Australian cattle dog mix. Together, they are a bundle of sweetness. They're both active dogs who love to go for walks together. They just need someone to tag along with them on their adventures.

West Valley Center

20655 Plummer Street

Chatsworth, CA 91311

(818) 756-9325 (center)