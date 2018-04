Tommy is the pet of the week for Thursday April 5, 2018.

ID: A1762283

Tommy is an 8-year-old neutered Chihuahua who is really sweet and gets along well with other small dogs. Tommy is happiest when he's in your arms, but he also likes to go for walks and wags his tail a mile a minute. Stop by and see this little dog with a lot of love to give.

West Valley Center

20655 Plummer Street

Chatsworth, CA 91311

(818) 756-9325 (center)