Pet of the Week: Tommy

Published 43 minutes ago

    West Valley Animal Shelter
    Meet Tommy, the pet of the week for Thursday, April 25, 2019.

    Tommy is an 8-year-old neutered chocolate point Siamese. He had behavioral issues when he first arrived at the shelter, but he's doing much better now. 

    He likes to be pet and scratched under his chin. He's a big "talker." He likes to be picked up and coexists well with others cats in the community cat room. 

    He's not too active so he would do well with a senior or family without small children. 

    ID: A1849088

    West Valley Center
    20655 Plummer Street
    Chatsworth, CA 91311
    (818) 756-9325 (center)

