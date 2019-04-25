Pet of the Week: Tommy

Meet Allie, the pet of the week for Thursday, April 25, 2019.

Meet Tommy, the pet of the week for Thursday, April 25, 2019.

Tommy is an 8-year-old neutered chocolate point Siamese. He had behavioral issues when he first arrived at the shelter, but he's doing much better now.

He likes to be pet and scratched under his chin. He's a big "talker." He likes to be picked up and coexists well with others cats in the community cat room.

He's not too active so he would do well with a senior or family without small children.

ID: A1849088

West Valley Center

20655 Plummer Street

Chatsworth, CA 91311

(818) 756-9325 (center)