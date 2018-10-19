Photos: Rare Ferrari With an Illustrious Racing History Might Fetch $26M at Petersen Museum Auction

A rare Ferrari with a howling 12-cylinder heart that still echoes through the ages of racing history will cross the auction block in December at the Petersen Automotive Museum.



The red 1956 Ferrari 290 MM is expected to demand something around $26 million at the Dec. 8 auction -- staggering, but not quite in the stratospheric neighborhood of the 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO that sold for $48 million earlier this year in Monterey.



The robust values of both cars are driven in large part by their well-documented history of competing in the world's great races, events from a bygone era that featured legendary cars and drivers. This car finished second in its debut at the 1956 Mille Miglia, an open-road endurance race on public roads in Italy. That same year, it finished fourth in the Targa Florio, a road race through the jaw-dropping scenery on the island of Sicily.



"This is a competition Ferrari, with a winning history, that was driven by several famous drivers," Ken Gross, a classic car historian and former Petersen director, told the Los Angeles Times. "That ticks all the boxes for desirable classic cars."



Now privately owned, it has been part of several historic race car events. Scroll down for images.