Pets of the Week: Kurt and Bruce - NBC Southern California
UPDATED: 
California Wildfire Coverage
logo_la_2x
Clear the Shelters

Clear the Shelters

Finding Forever Homes Across the Country

Pets of the Week: Kurt and Bruce

Published 58 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Pets of the Week: Kurt and Bruce
    Sydney Kalich
    Meet Kurt and Bruce, our Clear the Shelters pets of the week for Thursday, July 26, 2018.

    Meet Kurt and Bruce, our Clear the Shelters pets of the week for Thursday, July 26, 2018.

    Kurt is a 4-month-old kitten with black fur. He immediately purrs when he's picked up and he's bold, sweet and adorable. Sometimes black cats are ignored at shelters because of old superstitions, but whoever adopts Kurt will be very lucky. 

    Bruce, a 4-month-old gray kitten, is a little more shy, and for that reason, his original owners turned him over to the shelter. He's slowly breaking out of his shell and is quickly becoming a lap kitten. He deserves a patient and loving owner. 

    Both Kurt and Bruce can be adopted by visiting animalcare.lacounty.gov


    County of Los Angeles Carson Animal Care Center

    216 W. Victoria Street, Gardena CA 90248

    (310) 523-9566

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices