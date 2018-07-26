Pets of the Week: Kurt and Bruce

Meet Kurt and Bruce, our Clear the Shelters pets of the week for Thursday, July 26, 2018.

Kurt is a 4-month-old kitten with black fur. He immediately purrs when he's picked up and he's bold, sweet and adorable. Sometimes black cats are ignored at shelters because of old superstitions, but whoever adopts Kurt will be very lucky.

Bruce, a 4-month-old gray kitten, is a little more shy, and for that reason, his original owners turned him over to the shelter. He's slowly breaking out of his shell and is quickly becoming a lap kitten. He deserves a patient and loving owner.

Both Kurt and Bruce can be adopted by visiting animalcare.lacounty.gov.





County of Los Angeles Carson Animal Care Center

216 W. Victoria Street, Gardena CA 90248

(310) 523-9566