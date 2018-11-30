Pets of the Week: Missy and Scout - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x
Clear the Shelters

Clear the Shelters

Finding Forever Homes Across the Country

Pets of the Week: Missy and Scout

Published 55 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Pets of the Week: Missy and Scout
    West Valley Animal Shelter
    Missy and Scout are the pets of the week for Friday, Nov. 30, 2018.

    Meet Missy and Scout, the pets of the week for Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018.

    Missy is a 67-pound spayed female German shepherd and Scout is a whopping 112-pound neutered male German shepherd. Their owner could no longer care for them and they were brought to the West Valley Animal Shelter in Chatsworth. 

    They're both about 9 years old, bonded to each other and are currently being housed together. Missy and Scout are very affectionate and have a blast while playing in the yard.

    Here's video of the pair in action. 

     

    Missy's ID: A1380114

    Scout's ID: A1380115 

    West Valley Center
    20655 Plummer Street
    Chatsworth, CA 91311
    (818) 756-9325 (center)

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices