Pets of the Week: Missy and Scout

Meet Missy and Scout, the pets of the week for Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018.
Missy is a 67-pound spayed female German shepherd and Scout is a whopping 112-pound neutered male German shepherd. Their owner could no longer care for them and they were brought to the West Valley Animal Shelter in Chatsworth.
They're both about 9 years old, bonded to each other and are currently being housed together. Missy and Scout are very affectionate and have a blast while playing in the yard.
Here's video of the pair in action.
Missy's ID: A1380114
Scout's ID: A1380115
West Valley Center
20655 Plummer Street
Chatsworth, CA 91311
(818) 756-9325 (center)