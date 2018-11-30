Pets of the Week: Missy and Scout

Missy and Scout are the pets of the week for Friday, Nov. 30, 2018.

Meet Missy and Scout, the pets of the week for Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018.

Missy is a 67-pound spayed female German shepherd and Scout is a whopping 112-pound neutered male German shepherd. Their owner could no longer care for them and they were brought to the West Valley Animal Shelter in Chatsworth.

They're both about 9 years old, bonded to each other and are currently being housed together. Missy and Scout are very affectionate and have a blast while playing in the yard.

Here's video of the pair in action.

Missy's ID: A1380114

Scout's ID: A1380115

West Valley Center

20655 Plummer Street

Chatsworth, CA 91311

(818) 756-9325 (center)