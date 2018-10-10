Phantom Tales to Haunt Old Hollywood Walking Tour

Enjoy a look at the Tinseltown of yore, and, just perhaps, some of its ghosts, on Oct. 11 and 26. (Pictured: Warner Hollywood Theatre, 1928)

What to Know Oct. 11 at 7 p.m.

Oct. 26 at 10 a.m.

$25

Ever driven down Hollywood Boulevard, with an out-of-town friend in the car, and felt inclined to point at various buildings and landmarks and statues and signs along the way?

Chances are strong that if you've shared a few silver-screen-y stories about the hallowed thoroughfare, you've also noted which structures include tenants of the otherworldly assortment.

For such locations, the kind of locations with said-to-levitate residents, are pretty plentiful in Tinseltown, thanks to the neighborhood's long history — well, long for this area, at least — and assortment of big personalities, big moments, and movie-major lore.

But if you need to brush up on your phantom-focused tales for the next time an out-of-towner rides in your car through Hollywood, there's a way to do so, and quite soon, too.

Make that two ways, or, at least, two opportunities: The Old Hollywood Walking Tour is going to feature its Haunted Hollywood Edition on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 11 and again on the morning of Friday, Oct. 26.

'Tis the spookiest season, indeed.

Hollywood-loving tour guide April Brooks Clemmer will weave wraithful tales of days gone by through her history stroll-about, so you might just learn about a few new spots where things that are normally unseen have been, well, seen.

Sights spied along a traditional Old Hollywood Walking Tour include some of the vintage theaters around the fabled area as well as the "oldest remaining residence on the Boulevard."

Yep, it is all a tad ghosty, if you subscribe to such a spirited outlook.

A ticket is $25.

Might you encounter a star of decades gone by? Or a blip of light out of the corner of your eye? Or just the gentle thrill of slightly unsettling yarns spun on an October day or night?

Float in this direction now, ghost fans, for a ticket to the special twist on the traditional Hwood walk.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations