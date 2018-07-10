Phoenix Meteorologist Battles Monsoon Weather

KPNX meteorologist Krystle Henderson saw a monsoon was about to hit Phoenix on Monday. So, she grabbed her hat and an umbrella and went outside. (Published 4 hours ago)

A meteorologist for KPNX in Phoenix attempted to report on the extreme monsoon weather hitting Arizona, and while the live shot may not have gone exactly according to plan, her illustration did more than enough to detail the dangers of the storm hitting the area.

First, the winds turned Krystle Henderson's umbrella inside out, allowing the rain to soak her instantly. That didn't stop Henderson from doing her job, as she began her live report on the news.

With winds gusting and pushing her backwards, Henderson managed to hold onto the umbrella--barely. Wind gusts were measured up to 71 mph.

"It looks like we went from the desert to the tropics in the middle of a hurricane," Henderson says into the microphone while struggling to keep her footing and her non-working umbrella.

Eventually, she loses her hat, and the studio anchors realize that this live report probably wasn't the best idea.

The anchor is heard saying, "Let's get Krystle out of that. That doesn't look safe."

At that point, however, the camera seemed to be struggling to provide a clean image, and Henderson was focusing all her energy on staying on her feet and keeping hold of an umbrella that was doing more harm than good.