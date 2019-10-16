You can step into Walter's White's world at a new "Breaking Bad"-themed pop-up in West Hollywood, but you'd better tread lightly.
The pop-up bar and restaurant, with space design by Floyd Davis, "completely immerses" guests into the award-winning AMC drama series and celebrates the much-anticipated debut of "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie."
A $30 ticket to the "Breaking Bad Experience" allows guests to explore insta-worthy set recreations from all five seasons of "Breaking Bad." Sip on your choice of a chemically-reactive cocktail or chow down on some bar snacks (vegan and gluten-free options available). Yeah, science!
The Heisenburger Sliders, the Full Measure Grilled Cheese (the "Half Measure" if you want it crustless), and Loaded SAULsa Nachos are all safely served via hazmat tableside. Breaking Bad-themed sides and desserts are also on the menu.
The Breaking Bad Experience will be open Tuesdays through Sundays from 4 to 10 p.m. at 7100 Santa Monica Blvd in West Hollywood. Tickets will be on sale through the end of the year.
Take a look below at the Breaking Bad Experience or click here to read the full story.