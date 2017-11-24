Photos: Sneak Peek at Dodgers Pop-Up Museum

The Dodgers are showcasing artifacts since their move to Los Angeles at a pop-up museum in Chavez Ravine.

The exhibit named "60 Years in LA" will feature the 2017 National League Championship trophy, the ball in the last out of the 1988 World Series, Dodgers Rookie of the Year jerseys and more.

The museum will be in the Left Field Reserve area and will open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on several dates each month starting in late November through early March. Click here for dates. Admission is $10.

Here's a sneak peek at what you'll see.