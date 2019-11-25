Photos: 'Cave Fire' Forces Evacuations in Santa Barbara County - NBC Southern California
Photos: 'Cave Fire' Forces Evacuations in Santa Barbara County

By Shahan Ahmed

6 minutes ago

Published 42 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago
The 'Cave Fire' in Santa Barbara County forced evacuations on Monday.

The fire was burning in the Los Padres National Forest on East Camino Cielo, near Painted Cave, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department Public Information Officers Mike Eliason.

The wind-driven fire was forcing evacuations, and the Ventura County Fire department said it was sending 10 engines for assistance.

