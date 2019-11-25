Home
News
Local
Watch Live Newscast
U.S. & World
California News
Sports
Politics
Car Chases
Business
Streets of Shame
Health
Tech
Weather
NewsConference
I-Team
I-Team
Randy Responds: Consumer Investigations
Weather
First Alert Forecast
Maps & Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
California Drought
Entertainment
Entertainment News
The Scene
California Live
Worth the Trip: California Travel
George to the Rescue
Open House
1st Look
COZI TV
Talk Stoop
Traffic
Contact Us
In the Community
NBC4 Contests
TV Listings
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
ON NOW
The Voice
ON DEMAND
NBC on Demand
Watch the latest full episodes of your favorite NBC series anytime and anywhere.
Click for full schedule
62°
Connect
Social Media
Our Products
Newsletters
Send us Videos and Pictures
Send Tips
Submit Tips
Send Feedback
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Visit our partner site
Photos: 'Cave Fire' Forces Evacuations in Santa Barbara County
By
Shahan Ahmed
12 PHOTOS
6 minutes ago
Published 42 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago
The 'Cave Fire' in Santa Barbara County forced evacuations on Monday.
The fire was burning in the Los Padres National Forest on East Camino Cielo, near Painted Cave, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department Public Information Officers Mike Eliason.
The wind-driven fire was forcing evacuations, and the Ventura County Fire department said it was sending 10 engines for assistance.
More Photo Galleries
Celebrity Fans in the Stands: Los Angeles Lakers Edition
Look Inside This Buddy the Elf-Themed Hotel Suite
News
Weather
Investigations
Entertainment
Traffic
Contact Us
Connect With Us
KNBC Public Inspection File
Employment
Send Feedback
Terms of service
Privacy policy
© 2019 NBCUniversal Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
AdChoices