How to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Los Angeles

Hundreds of businesses are preparing to celebrate Cinco de Mayo this weekend.

The state of Puebla, and other towns in Mexico, celebrate the day, which is not originally a holiday in the Aztec country.

The date is a commemoration of the last battle on American soil when the Mexican army defeated the great French army in Puebla on May 5, 1862.

Here is a list of parties that will take place on the weekend of May 4, 5 and 6 in Southern California. Be sure to bring lots of energy as there will be mariachi music, food, folk dances, piñatas and many activities for children.

1. La Plaza Olvera

It will take place on May 4, 5, and 6.

2. Lucha Vavoom

If you like wrestling then one night fun with the wrestlers of "Fight Vavoom" is for you. The show will be at the Mayan Theater located on South Hill Street in Los Angeles on May 4 and 5. Ticket purchase is required.

4. Cinco de Mayo at the Citadel Outlets

The free event will be in the center courtyard. There will be mariachi music and activities for the entire family. Enjoy the party May 4 and 5, starting at noon.

5. Cinco de Mayo Parade in Venice

This is a free event which will include mariachi, folk dancers, and Aztec dancers among many others. The celebration begins at 10 a.m. until 6 pm. at 767 California Ave., in Venice.

6. Cinco de Mayo in Carson

Sing, dance and eat at the Cinco de Mayo party in Carson. Enjoy Mariachi's music from "Los Flores," folk dancers, and a taco-eating contest.



7. Cinco de Mayo in Monterey Park

The city of Monterey Park invites you to its party of the Battle of Puebla in Barnes Park this Sunday, May 6. There will be Mariachi music, folk dancing, food and lots of entertainment for children. The party is from 1 to 5 p.m.

8. Cinco de Mayo in Anaheim

The Anaheim Indoor Marketplace will have a special show featuring imitators of Paquita la del barrio, Antonio Aguilar, El Kechechente Fernández and more. There will also be folk ballet groups on Saturday, May 5, from noon to 5 p.m. The event is free.



9. Cinco de Mayo en Hollywood (for those over 21)

Several bars on Hollywood Boulevard are participating for the Saturday, May 5 event, from 11 a.m. until midnight. Ticket is required for this event.



10. Cinco de Mayo in Santa Mónica (for over the age of 21)

Celebrate with your friends near Santa Monica beach for this annual event. The event is Saturday, May 5 from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. Tickets available.

11. Fiesta de mayo in Buena Park

The event sponsored by Telemundo 52 will take place on Sunday May 6 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. located at 6940 Boulevard Beach, in Buena Park. There will be music, folkloric ballet, activities for children and crafts from different parts of Mexico.

12. Cinco de Mayo in Plaza México

Celebrate this event on Saturday, May 5 in Lynwood. In addition to enjoying music, food, dancing and activities you can also meet Telemundo 52's Alejandra Ortiz, Michelle Trujillo, Elva Saray and Stephanie Himonidis of Acceso Total. The party starts at noon until 8 p.m.





13. Cinco de Mayo at the Coliseum

Free party for the whole family on Sunday the 6th at the Los Angeles Coliseum. Enjoy the music of El Coyote and his Band, Los Huracanes del North, Enigma Norteño, Virlan García. Telemundo 52's Ana Patricia Candiani, Dunia Elvir, Alejandro Navarro and Yara Lasanta will be there.





















