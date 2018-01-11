Photos After the Storm: Destruction in Montecito

The days after a storm triggered mudflows in Montecito reveal the devastation left behind in the coast Southern California community. The Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, storm led to flooding, slides and debris flows throughout the community.



Residents remain without potable water, cell phone service and power in many neighborhoods. Cars and other belongings were left behind, swamped under knee-deep mud.



Scroll down for photos from the disaster area.

A day after the deadly and destructive floods and mud flows in Montecito, NewsChopper4 flew over the region to captured the scope of the damage.