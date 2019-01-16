A Look in Photos: KNBC Celebrates 70 Years of News

KNBC-TV marked the broadcast station's 70th anniversary at the station in Universal City on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2019.

On Jan. 16, 1949, Channel 4 marked the debut of NBC's programs on the West Coast, broadcasting in black and white from the NBC Radio City Studios on Sunset Boulevard and Vine Street in Hollywood.

Initially known as KNBH (NBC Hollywood), the station would later change its call name to KRCA (for NBC's then-parent company the Radio Corporation of America) and eventually to KNBC in 1962.

In Feb. 2014, the station moved from its legendary Burbank studios to an all-digital facility on the Universal Studios Hollywood backlot in Universal City. Shortly thereafter, KNBC's new Los Angeles newsroom was named the Brokaw News Center, dedicated to former KNBC and NBC News anchor/reporter Tom Brokaw.

Here's a look back at the station's history and the legends who have made this place so special to Southern California over the last 70 years.